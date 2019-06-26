SWU-Phinma victorious in first game in Bayugan Mayor’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras got their campaign off to a winning start as they downed the HMMED Enterprise, 71-66, in the Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.

It was a hard-earned win for the team of head coach Mike Reyes as they held a scant 67-66 lead with under a minute remaining.

However, the Cobras’ defense held up and came up with consecutive stops.

Gerald Fernandez and Lamine Thiam then sealed the win with four straight makes from the charity stripe.

SWU-Phinma, however, is still not done for the day as it will take on UAAP powerhouse Far Eastern University (FEU) later in the evening at 9 p.m. /bmjo