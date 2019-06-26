Taiwan’s fried chicken master opens in SM

Taiwanese brand Fried Chicken Master recently opened in SM City Cebu.

Fried Chicken Master is a brand of Taiwanese fried chicken created in 2014 by Young Qin International Co., LTD. and has over 30 years of expertise in poultry.

Try their Jimbo Meals that comes with juicy and crispy chicken and a drink, plus choices of salad, spaghetti, and golden fries. Or check-out Fried Chicken Master’s pepper & salt jimbo and sweet & spicy jimbo.

Fried Chicken also serves milk teas to complete your meal.

Fried Chicken Master is located at the 2nd level of the main mall in SM City Cebu.