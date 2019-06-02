USPF hands CIT-U fifth straight loss in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers came alive in the fourth period to beat the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 88-78, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup basketball tournament on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

CIT-U was ahead 59-56 heading to the fourth when Karl Langahin sparked USPF’s breakaway by making four straight three-pointers to help lift the Panthers up, 70-61.

USPF eventually raised its lead to 11 but CIT-U crawled back to within five, 77-82, after a three-pointer by Jemcerson Sable.

However, on the ensuing play, the Wildcats lagged behind on defense, which gave Panthers forward Aljie Mendez an opening for a wide-open layup. That, plus two free-throws from EJ Villarta sealed the victory for the Panthers.

USPF now holds an even 2-2 win-loss record.

Mendez led the way for the Panthers with 23 points while John Maglasang and Langahin had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Mark Kong and Jessie Aloro each had 20 points for the Wildcats, but it was not enough to keep them from losing their fifth straight game. /bmjo