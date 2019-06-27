Gallery: Fire in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City

By Benjie Talisic |June 27,2019 - 08:12 AM

Mandaue City, Cebu–A fire at dawn of Thursday, June 27, 2019, engulfed several homes in Barangay Tipolo, here.

The fire reportedly started at the Basubas Compound of the said barangay (village).

CDN Digital was among the first to respond at the fire scene.

Read more: Fire razes houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City

Here are some videos and images taken early Thursday morning:

Live: Fire alarm in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigital

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

 

LIVE: (Part 2) Fire alarm in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigitalRead about it here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/241562/fire-razes-houses-in-barangay-tipolo-mandaue-city

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

LIVE: Update on the fire that razed several houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigitalRead about it here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/241562/fire-razes-houses-in-barangay-tipolo-mandaue-city

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

A fire broke out in Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City on Thursday dawn, June 27, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Benjie Talisic

 

The fire was reported at 1:18 a.m. Thursda, June 27, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Benjie Talisic

 

The fire damaged part of the Tipolo National High School building. | screengrab from CDN Digital live video

 

Fire victims take care of their pet dogs while waiting for help in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Benjie Talisic

 

The Mandaue City Mobile Kitchen arrives at the fire scene to serve fire victims. CDN Digital photo | Benjie Talisic

 

Personnel from the City Social Welfare Services of Mandaue City start to serve those affected from the fire. CDN Digital photo | Benjie Talisic

