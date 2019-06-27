Gallery: Fire in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City

By Benjie Talisic | June 27,2019 - 08:12 AM

Mandaue City, Cebu–A fire at dawn of Thursday, June 27, 2019, engulfed several homes in Barangay Tipolo, here.

The fire reportedly started at the Basubas Compound of the said barangay (village).

CDN Digital was among the first to respond at the fire scene.

Here are some videos and images taken early Thursday morning:

Live: Fire alarm in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

LIVE: (Part 2) Fire alarm in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigitalRead about it here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/241562/fire-razes-houses-in-barangay-tipolo-mandaue-city 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

LIVE: Update on the fire that razed several houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigitalRead about it here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/241562/fire-razes-houses-in-barangay-tipolo-mandaue-city 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三