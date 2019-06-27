UV topples USJ-R, remains perfect in Cesafi Partner’s Cup
Cebu City, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) just sent a strong signal to the rest of the league.
The defending men’s basketball champions Green Lancers pulled away late in the game and scored a clinical 92-70 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup pre-season tournament on Thursday night, June 27, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
UV improved to 3-0 (win-loss) with the win against the team it beat in last year’s championship series.
Melvin Butohan had a good offensive night for UV, scoring 23 points to help the Green Lancers sustain its winning run in the tournament. Froiland Maglasang added 15.
The Jaguars, which was parading a revamped lineup, got 15 from foreign student-athlete Arnold Azangue and 12 from Elmer Echavez.
In the high school game held earlier, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars crushed the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 80-57. /bmjo
