One dead, 2 injured in motorcycle collision at South Coastal Road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists especially motorcycle riders are encouraged to practice safe driving and to drive at speeds that they can control their motorcycles.

Police gave this reminder on June 27 after a road accident involving two speeding motorcycles along the South Coastal Road of the South Road Properties on the Talisay City side resulted to the death of one of the riders and the injury of two others.

Patrolman Kim John Amolo, Talisay City Traffic Police investigator, told CDN Digital in an interview that the two motorcycles, which were on the same lane heading south from Cebu City, collided at past 5 p.m. in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

Simplicio Pogoy, 51, of Sitio Dawis, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, died in the accident while PJ Basanta and Reynaldo Basanta, who are both from Naga City, were injured in the crash.

Police were still trying to figure out who slammed into the other as several witnesses gave conflicting accounts of the crash.

However, the Basantas were brought to the hospital for treatment while Pogoy’s body was brought to the funeral parlor.

Amolo said that the Basantas suffered multiple injuries in the body due to the collision and were brought to the hospital for treatment.

He also said that the two motorcycles involved in the accident were impounded at the Talisay City Traffic Office./dbs