2,900 JOs, casuals in Capitol downsized to 200

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of the 2,900 job order and casual employees of the Cebu provincial government, only over 200 were shortlisted for temporary rehiring by the transition team of Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia.

The services of the shortlisted employees, whose contracts expire this June 30, will be extended due to the “necessity” of their posts in delivering basic services to Capitol clients.

The list of employees is posted at the CFI Cooperative building at the Capitol Compound and furnished to the heads of the Capitol departments.

Lawyer Manolette Dinsay, one of the members of Garcia’s transition team, said there was a need to “rightsize” the number of employees in the Capitol.

Dinsay said the present manpower of the provincial government is “too oversized.”

“It’s part of our careful review,” Dinsay said as he explained their considerations in determining who and how many personnel should stay.

Dinsay said they evaluated the necessity of the posts held by the job order and casual employees alongside the recommended number of personnel in order for an office to effectively perform its function.

Dinsay also explained that the number of JO and casual employees that they chose to retain would reflect “just those necessary not to hamper the delivery of public services” when the new administration would hold office on July 1.

The JO and casual employees that would be rehired on Monday, Dinsay said, would not be handed with a six-month contract like what they had now.

He said that the employees’ services would be availed until Garcia would make policy statements that would guide the performance review team to determine what more posts would be needed to be filled.

The employees would also undergo a continuing performance review during the time that they would temporarily be rehired, Dinsay said./dbs