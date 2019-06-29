Salvor team extracts 30K liters of diesel from capsized ship’s fuel tank

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A team from a salvor company has already extracted diesel fuel on the starboard (right) side tank of the M/V Eva Mary Grace, a cargo vessel that capsized on June 25 at the SEDC port in San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

However, after extracting 30,000 liters of diluted oil and transferring it to the barge — M/B Morning Breeze, the operation was stopped at 3:28 p.m. of June 29, said Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, Philippine Coast Guard District in Central Visayas (PCG-7) information officer, in a statement.

“Kailangan nila isuspend ang pagextract ng diesel dahil icheck pa ang status ng kabilang tank for safety purposes,” said Encina.

(They have to suspect the fuel extraction because they had yet to inspect the other tank for safety purposes.)

Encina was referring to the other fuel tank on the opposite or port (left) side of the vessel that the team had yet to check.

One person, the crane operator, was injured when the vessel capsized at the SEDC port on June 25.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also put in place oil spill booms just in case of an oil spill due to the fuel inside the vessels’ tanks.

Aside from that the PCG and Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas had also agreed to conduct an investigation in the San Fernando incident.

All the 12 crew members, who were aboard the vessel when it capsized, were also rescued. | dbs