Actress Sitoy’s ‘Itoshi No Irene’ movie to be shown in PH cinemas in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana actress Nats Sitoy is now in cloud nine after her first international lead film, “Itoshi No Irene” (Come On Irene) will finally hit the Philippine cinemas on July 31.

Sitoy confirmed this development on her Facebook post after she shared the official trailer uploaded by Viva International Pictures’ Facebook page on the evening of June 28, Friday.

“The long wait is over,” she said on her Facebook post.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the Cebuana actress said she was nervous when she found out that her first international film would be released in the Philippines after it was released in Japan in 2018.

“Kulbaan ko kay different man gud ang humor sa Japanese and sa Filipinos, but I hope maganahan ang Filipino audience. Pero excited ko at the same time,” she said.

(I am nervous because the Japanese and Filipinos have a different sense of humor. I hope the Filipino audience will like it. However, I am excited.)

Based on Viva International Pictures’ Facebook page, the movie centers on 40-year-old Japanese man named Shinodo Iwao, played by Ken Yasuda.

He will leave home and returns with a Filipina bride named Irene Gonzales, Sitoy’s character.

The post also said that the movie is adapted from the “Hideki Arai’s” 1990s manga series.

“Itoshi No Irene” (Come On Irene) is directed by Keisuke Yoshida which was first released in Toho Cinemas in Japan on September 14, 2018.

Sitoy is a native of Cordova, Cebu. She is the daughter of the late Board Member Arleigh Sitoy and the granddaughter of Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Adelino Sitoy.

In the Philippines, the Cebuana actress is part of the Cinema One Originals film, “Asuang” in 2018.

She is also part of the iWant TV comedy series titled, “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 3.”