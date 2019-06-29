UV Lancers maul USPF Panthers in Partner’s Cup tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas Green Lancers bumped their winning streak to four games after they toppled the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers, 93-82, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

So far this preseason, the Green Lancers have looked good in their preparation to capture a fourth straight title. The Panthers — the only team in the league to not have a foreign player — stayed close in the first half as assistant coach Junel Maglasang went for long periods with his second stringers.

The second half however, was when UV pulled away to grab the victory and bump their win-loss record to 4-0.

The Panthers meanwhile, had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2-3.

On Sunday, the Partner’s Cup will have a triple-header of high school games which opens at 1 p.m. with a game between the Tough Gear-Southwestern University Baby Cobras and the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., the USPF Baby Panthers battle the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue followed by a 4 p.m. tiff between the unbeaten UV Baby Lancers and the Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu. /dbs