Man shot dead in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man, who was described by his mother as allegedly a mentally challenged person, was found dead near the room he was staying in Argao town in southern Cebu.

Pablo Caminse, 35, was found face down with a gunshot wound in the head and back, said Police Major Roland Aliser, Argao Police Station chief in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Caminse’s mother, Florecia, was the one who saw the body of his son at past 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Aliser said Florecia was bringing a vegetable soup for Pablo’s dinner when she found his body near his room, which is also near her house.

She also told Aliser about his son’s condition and was surprised why someone would do something to him due to his condition.

Florecia also told Aliser that she did not hear a shot or even saw who killed her son, and she only saw his body when she went there to give him soup for dinner.

Aliser said that they were still investigating the killing./dbs