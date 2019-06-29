SWU-Phinma falls short against FEU in Bayugan City hoops
Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras fell short of the title in the 2019 Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament as they got waylaid by the UAAP’s Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 84-61, in the finals on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.
Nevertheless, the Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes came home with plenty of experience in the four-day pocket tournament organized by Van Halen Parmis and supported by Bayugan City Mayor, the Hon. Kim Lope A. Asis.
SWU-Phinma also bagged the runner-up cash prize of P150,000.
The Cobras were within striking distance in the first half until the Tamaraws rained down one three-pointer after another in a sizzling 25-7 run that put FEU firmly in control of the ballgame.
Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters bagged the third place trophy with a thrilling 91-87 win over the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League’s Valenzuela Classic.
The Classic had a shot tying the game or even take the lead with a triple as they had possession with 7.3 seconds remaining.
However, UC guard Darrell Shane Menina came up with a huge defensive stop, stealing the ball away and dashing downcourt for a layup to seal the win.
UC came away with the third place cash prize of P100,000. / bmjo
