Cebu rallies to beat Manila in MPBL

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol battled from 15 points down to take down the Manila Stars in overtime, 91-86, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup on Saturday, June 29, 2019, on the latter’s homefloor at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Ace wingman Patrick Jan Cabahug and Victor Nunez came up with one big shot after another to carry the Sharks in the extra session after Manila’s Chris Bitoon sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating triple at the end of regulation.

Cabahug had 27 points and seven rebounds while Nunez, a scrappy guard from the University of San Jose-Recoletos, scored four points in overtime including a tough layup that helped secure Cebu’s second win in three games. Nunez ended up with nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

Left-handed big man William McAloney also had a monster double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds while Edrian Lao came off the bench and scored 11 markers and pulled down four boards.

Trailing by 15, 15-30, at the end of the first canto, Cebu came roaring back and actually had the inside track on the win late in the fourth, as it led, 78-75, after a breakaway layup by Nunez with 15 seconds remaining.

However on Manila’s possession, Bitoon saw daylight after he faked out Rhaffy Octobre and shot in the equalizing three-pointer as time expired in regulation.

Cebu, though, was not deterred and took control of the game after Nunez scored a left-handed layup while Harold Cortes completed an and-one in transition to put the Sharks ahead, 85-80, with 2:06 to go.

Manila kept on pushing and trimmed the deficit to four, 83-87, but Nunez came up with a difficult lay-in to give Cebu an 89-83 lead with 44 ticks to go. /bmjo