LGBTQ member inspires netizens as he shares road to cum laude success

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One member of the LGBTQ’s story has touched the hearts of the people online.

Jay Chadly Timsay Pulan, who hails from Sogod Southern Leyte, recently got his degree in Fine Arts in Product Design in the University of the Philippines-Cebu shared how he emerged victorious graduating as Cum Laude.

The 24-year-old told CDN Digital that his fears of not being accepted by society and by his father were constantly bringing him down.

“I have a fear of society’s ignorance to prosper and their judgments to not just me but other “different and unique” individuals out there. Plus, my father was homophobic,” he said.

But Pulan used these fears as his driving force to become better and serve as an inspiration to others.

He said that his admission to UP-Cebu was an accident because his main purpose in moving to Cebu was not to study but to work.

“Nag Cebu ko because I decided to work na, but something happened sa BPO company nawala daw ako gisubmit na requirements. So by accident ra jud na naka sulod ko sa UP since ako ig agaw ni graduate sa UP sad so gipaexam nalang ko sa ako aunty, mama sa ako ig agaw, and luckily I passed” said Pulan.

(I moved to Cebu because I decided to find work, but something happened to the BPO company where I applied — they told me that they lost the requirements that I submitted to them. So it was only by accident that I went to school in UP. My cousin, who was a UP graduate so my aunt, my cousin’s mother, told me to take the exams and luckily I passed.)

It was during those times that he had to make do with his P 1,000 monthly allowance, but that did not stop him from going to school. His talent in doing make-up also helped him a lot in stretching his allowance to the end of the month.

“I would walk from my aunt’s house in Guadalupe to Lahug and vice versa, and (I) would always carry with me my ‘baon’ for lunch to save. And I started accepting make-up gigs just to help me with my expenses and to enhance my talent as well,” he said.

His hard work paid off when he ended up as one of the university scholars after his first semester in college which made his college years a whole lot easier.

After proving to his father that being uniquely different is not a bad thing, his father then slowly accepted who he was.

“It was one summer when I decided to go home and then it was there then I noticed that he did not care anymore on how I dress and do makeup. He saw that I was not just studying but also used my talent to work and support myself, and I guess him showing up to my graduation is the best sign that he accepts me. My professors who knew about my story was also very happy seeing my father attend my graduation,” said Pulan.

Graduating with flying colors was a surprise to Pulan.

“I was not even included sa top 10 sa class, just enough grade para makapasar, And now na cum laude ko I was soooooooooo very very very much shocked jud. Hahaha” Pulan said so in jest.

All the success that he has been experiencing now are because of the challenges that he has faced growing up.

From the constant stares from strangers for his look to the incorrect assumptions about my life as a gay person, to being looked down upon and strangers telling him how someone like me is a disgrace to the society, but he eventually shrugged it all off because he knows he is more than those wrong assumptions.

Now Pulan plans to take a break for a month before pursuing his dreams in the fashion and design industry.

Pulan also wants to empower those who are still having a hard time coming out..

“For me coming out is irrelevant. I often disagree a bit, but I don’t want people putting themselves inside a particular box that they think society categorizes them to be. I did not come out. I did not tell me, parents, hey this is me and I need you to understand. I just simply continued being me. And accepted, the fact, that I can be in any of the spectrum but not a particular and specific one. I think identifying yourself limits you — Limits the genuine self to explore and be true,” he said.

Pulan who posted a bit of his life on his Facebook account yesterday, June 30, has gained praises and appreciation for sharing his life and has inspired others who are like him, uniquely different.

One Nielord Duran said that “ sa una imo lang pangandoy karon naabot na nimo!”, while James Patricio expressed his happiness by commenting: “ Congrats brad. Kabaw naka unsa ko ka happy para nimu. Ikaw lang gihapon akong brad nga na ilhan”.

On, July 1, as of 11:34 a.m. the post has already reached 107 comments, 264 reactions, and 1,900 shares./dbs