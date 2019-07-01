Accounts manager joins Cebu Pride March to fulfill wish of deceased bisexual friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—She joined the Cebu City Pride March on June 22 to fulfill a close friend’s dream.

Hendy Abendan, 26, brought with her a frame photo of her good friend Isaac Saguit during the march from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Plaza Sugbu of the Cebu City Hall.

She also did the same on Sunday, June 30, when she joined the Pride March in Dumaguete City.

Abendan, an accounts manager for a food delivery service provider, said that Saguit had been wanting to especially join the Cebu City Pride March, a walk for liberation and equality, but was no longer able to make it to this year’s event. Sagut died on June 4, 2018.

“Isaac was really a close friend of mine and we were together in many orgs and events in pursuing progressive spaces for the youth in Cebu City. We lost him to suicide last year, the 4th of June. Isaac and I always talked about going to (the) Pride (March) together, especially that he was one of those students in UP (Cebu) who initiated the first UP Pride (March). He invited me but I couldn’t come all the time due to (my) work and schedule” shares Abendan.

“Pero funny ang world kay when I finally have full control of my schedule and work, siya na ang wala” she said.

(I find it funny that he is no longer around during a time when I already have full control of my schedule and work.)

But Abendan still found a way to fulfill their dream of joining the march together by bringing Saguit’s framed photo to every Pride March that she attended.

Abendan said that joining the march was also her way of joining calls for equality by members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

“It was sad for me kay I felt na I didn’t try too hard before to (join the Pride) March with him. But at the same time I feel determined na one day, the world will become a much safer and a much beautiful place to live in and I will be proud to say na I did it together with all the others who crave for change – or rather we did it,” said Abendan.

Abendan said that she intends to join more Cebu Pride Marches in the future and those organized in other parts of the country to continue her advocacy for equality. And she would continue to bring Saguit’s framed photo with her. /dcb