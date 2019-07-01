Edited photo of ‘Kadenang Ginto’ actress at Mambaling Underpass gets netizens abuzz

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone has been talking about ABS-CBN’s afternoon teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”

Just last week a new trailer was released that has got everyone buzzing — it included an edit of Dimples Romana, who plays Daniela Mondragon, the main antagonist of the show, walking along the newly opened Mambaling Underpass.

This edit of Arjie “Jay Jay” Alcontin, a creative 21-year-old artist from Cebu, has caught the attention of the people online.

Alcontin posted on his Facebook account yesterday, June 30 the edited photo of the underpass with Romana walking on the side.

“Kinsa gud tawn ning bayhana?! nga naa man ni agi ilawm sa mambaling underpass… dba bawal na? Dpwh Region VII Ltfrb – 7 Lto Region Vll Credits: My Cebu Photo Blog owner of “unedited photo” Like and share also their page👍” captioned Alcontin.

The photo is very tricky in the sense that you will have to look closely into the picture to be able to figure out that the photo is edited.

Netizens were quick to write down their comments.

Jundelle Arcoyo said “pabadlong man ka kaayo dani gurl” while Alet Cardama said “awas danny girl?? naabot nag layas dihas mambaling!.

The photo quickly became viral and as of July 1 at 3:30 p.m. the photo has already reached 470 comments, 4,600 reactions, and 6,300 shares./dbs