No more 20-storey resource center, restore project site ― Governor Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The area at the right side of the Capitol, which is supposedly the project site of the 20-story resource center, will have to be restored.

But Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the Cebu Provincial Government will not be spending a centavo for its restoration.

She made this announcement after she issued the executive order calling for the immediate stoppage and discontinuance of the project.

The governor said the one responsible for the current state of the lot, where the old Bureau of Agriculture Extension (Baex) Building used to stand, will have to pay for the damage.

“Dili pwede. Di sad pwede nga ang probinsya ang mogasto (We can’t just leave it at its current state but the province cannot also spend for its restoration),” Garcia said.

“Pagastoon ang nakasala kay wala man ko niingon nga kawta na. Inspite and despite of my warning after my proclamation as the duly elected governor, gipadayon man ang kutkot. Di na sala?” she added.

(Let those who committed this mistake spend for the restoration because I did not say to dig up that area. Inspite and despite my warning after my proclamation as the duly elected governor, the digging continued. Isn’t that a sin?)

Garcia inspected the project site on her first day of office on Monday, July 1.

The inspection revealed that excavation of the lot has already started.

None of the workers of the project contractor, WT Construction, Inc. (WTCI), were present during the governor’s inspection.

Only the security personnel detailed by WTCI and a staff were left at the site to receive Garcia’s executive order which notified them that they need to stop the civil works for the edifice.

On Monday afternoon, the project’s tarpaulin which covered the right side of the Capitol Complex’ fence was also removed, revealing to the public the work that has been done on the project site.