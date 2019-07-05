Tomas Osmeña miscalculated his actions

After losing during the last May 13 election, Mayor Tomas Osmeña has at least two possible things to do: to have a rematch with incumbent mayor Edgardo Labella in the next election or to finally quit politics.

In either case, still he miscalculated his actions in stripping the fixtures of his office. It is understandable that he removed his personal properties in his office. It is also comprehensible when he removed everything that he thought still usable.

But to demolish the office like it was being hit by a bomb during the Marawi war is something really shocking. On cannot imagine that he removed even the light and plumbing fixtures, ceiling, floor works, lavatory and even the toilet bowl.

That can hardly be justified that he used his own money in installing such things in his office. He self-destroyed his own image to the Cebuanos. Many could not expect a person who has been highly regarded as intellectual and a good leader to leave his former office in great disarray.

If he is still planning for a rematch, the above-stated action can never help him. It was a turn off to the Cebuanos, except maybe to his loyalists, or worse, even to his loyalists. If he did not destroy his office, at least it was a sign that he is optimistic of returning back to his office soon.

On the other hand, if he is thinking of permanently leaving politics, still his actions were not desirable. People would want him to be remembered as a man who left good legacies to the city.

People would have been happy if he just donated his personal money spent in his office as his additional legacy. In fact, there are private Cebuanos who are even willing to donate for the city, how much more a former mayor!

When he destroyed the things in his office, no one can use them anymore. Not even him. So people would perceive that he was just wasting his money even if it is personal. Whereas if he just donated those things, at least many can use them, and such good act will be added to his legacy.

Tomas’ grandfather, the late Sergio Osmeña Sr., was known to be a perfect gentleman, a cool and unassuming guy.

Even during his lowest moment or his defeat, Tomas, it appeared to me, was like the photocopy of his grandfather when he conceded defeat even before the counting ended and, in fact, prodded his supporters to be calm. But when he demolished his office the way he did, we saw a different Tomas.

Once a kingmaker, Tomas is a calculating man, a character that served him well in his decades in politics. No one denies that BOPK had its heyday. Many of our current officials are BOPK “alumni,” or to put it bluntly, owed their political career to BOPK.

Tomas’ last pathetic act before leaving office showed that he made a wrong move, yes, a miscalculation. Will he recover from this? Well, life is full of surprises.