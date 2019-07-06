Tatay Solomon gets help from motorcycle riders group

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Help continues to pour for Tatay Solomon Alfanta whose story went viral in April after he was duped by a fruit buyer with a fake P1, 000 bill.

This time, it was the turn of members of the Black Mamba Elite Riders group to meet with the old man and hand their donation that included a sack of rice, biscuits and other grocery items.

Eleven of the 23 group members traveled from Cebu City to the mountain barangay of Catano-an on June 30 to personally meet with Tatay Solomon.

”Gusto lang namo makatabang ni tatay og ma share niya bisan ginagmay lang og unsay naa namo kay dili man sad lalim na mailad. Unya tigulang na sad si tatay ilaron pajud tawn,” said a member of the Black Mamba Elite Riders who requested for anonymity.

(We wanted to share what we have with Tatay even if this is just a small amount because we know that what he went through was not easy. He is already old and yet he was still duped.)

Tatay Solomon, a fruit vendor at the Minglanilla public market, caught the attention of netizens after he was duped by a buyer who gave him a fake P1, 000 bill.

After reading his story online, 23 Black Mamba members agreed to make personal contributions and use the money that they collected to buy groceries for Tatay Solomon and his family.

The Black Mamba member who spoke to CDN Digital said that they started an advocacy in 2014 to help those who are in need.

“Grocery items among gi hatag, sama sa bugas, mga delata, noodles, biscuits. Ginagmay lang pero makatabang na,” the group member added.

(We made a donation of grocery items like a sack of rice, canned goods, noodles and biscuits. It was not much but we are certain that our donation would already help.) /dcb