Hontiveros vows completion of city skatepark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros will take it upon himself to make sure that the planned skatepark near the Fort San Pedro will be completed.

Hontiveros said he will make the construction project part of his legislative agenda to make sure that skating enthusiast in the city will have a safe place for their use.

The neophyte councilor visited the proposed site for the construction of the P5 million skatepark on Friday for an ocular inspection.

He saw that the project that was originally set for completion in June have not even been started yet.

Hontiveros, chairperson of the City Councils sports and games committee, said that he chanced upon some skaters who were practicing in the area during his visit. They told him of how much they look forward to finally having their own skate park.

“Wala gani sila nangayo nga humanon. Nalipay lang gyod sila nga naa silay lugar ma skatetan,” he said.

(They did not even ask for the skate park’s completion. They are just too happy that they have a place for skateboarding.)

Hontiveros said the outcome of his visit inspired him to make sure that the project is finished. He said that the skate park project was a good initiative of the previous administration for the youth of the city.

The challenge now is where to find money to ensure its completion since the construction of the city’s skate park was not included in the 10 priorities of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The project is estimated to cost P12 million. Ma. Victoria Osmeña, the older sister of former mayor Tomas Osmeña, already made a donation of P5 million to initial fund the project implementation. But the city is still short of P7 million to ensure its completion.

Hontiveros said that if the city could not afford the expense, he will have to find other funding sources.

Until its completion, Hontiveros is appealing for the patience of the youth especially the city’s skateboarding enthusiasts./dcb