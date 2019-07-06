Promoting child development through Ayala Center Cebu’s Kiddo

Healthy physical and interactive activities among children can offer great developmental benefits that will help them academically and socially.

Interacting with friends in a new environment can also teach them to appreciate each other’s talents and abilities.

This month, Ayala Center Cebu brings back Kiddo Club with a playhouse themed at the Activity Center this July 6 to 7.

The activity center will be transformed into a playground with inflatables, pretend playhouses and a ball pit.

This loyalty program for kids gives importance to the younger generation and ensures that every member of the family and community continues to be valued.

Membership will be at P500 and for those who wish to renew their membership will only have to pay P150 for their renewal fee.

New members including those who renewed will have a free 1-hour playtime.

What’s even great is that Ayala Center Cebu will also be giving away baby gift boxes for the first 100 members who will come and visit the Kiddo playground.