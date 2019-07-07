G-Force Project 2019: Kids show off dancing prowess

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Make it happen.”

This was the advice that G-Force head Georcelle Dapat-Sy gave to dreamers who joined the Visayas and Mindanao dance concert of the G-Force Project 2019 held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Saturday, July 6.

This year’s summer dance workshop carried the theme: “Just Move.”

“If you want to be something, do something. Don’t be scared. Stop making excuses,” Dapat-Sy said in a video presentation that was shown during the dance concert.

Known on stage as Teacher Georcelle, the celebrity choreographer has been a source of inspiration for dreamers from Cebu, Bohol, IloIlo, Davao, and Southern Leyte who gathered Saturday night for the culminating activity of their summer dance workshop.

The concert opened with students dancing to the beat of “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake and “Oh Na Na” by KARD.

Students again performed in groups based on the classes where they enrolled in. Dance performances included hip-hop, Korean-pop, beginners hip-hop, kids class, and sexy hip-hop.

The performers were placed under the supervision of G-Force teachers Mary Delle Cascabel, Janell Mari Hazel Pagdilao, Paul Tano, Dhen Detalo, Jhon Michael Jhanke, Junichi Ishii, Jazztin Alis, Joseph Noel Catingub, Myka Gonzaga, George Jahnke, and Ram Julianda.

In her message, Dapat-Sy told the children that “if you want to make your dreams to happen, own it.”

“You can do this job. Once you decide that you can make it, start taking ownership. You have to be responsible. You have to be accountable to your actions and make it your own,” she said.

Dapat-Sy reminded the children of the need “to value and give importance to everything that you do” because every step of the way is a learning process.

“It (giving value to what you do) will help you reach your goal,” she added.

Dapat-Sy said that it is important to also push one’s self to always exceed their expectations to further fuel their passion for dance.

“In elevating, I ask my self what is my next move? I am not a complacent person. I have never been complacent. I always push myself to the next level it excites me and it feels alive,” she said. /dcb