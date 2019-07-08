Mandaue fire victims to receive P3 million from Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government will shell out P3 million financial aid for the over 1,600 families that were rendered homeless in the June 27 fire that hit Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City.

In their regular session on Monday, July 8, the Provincial Board approved the resolution authored by sixth district Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco providing for the cash aid for the residents which will be charged from the preparedness fund of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Tipolo Barangay Captain Romana Cuizon also attended the PB session to explain the situation of the fire victims.

The City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) Office of Mandaue City has recorded 1,644 families or over 5,000 individuals affected by the fire that destroyed hundreds of houses in Sitios Basubas, Maharlika and Espina at dawn on June 27.

The fire victims are temporarily evacuated at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound.

On July 2. the Capitol also distributed P2.3 million worth of relief items to the fire victims./dbs