CCPO confiscate P1M worth of shabu from Tisa peddler, two cohorts
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police confiscated P1 million worth of suspected shabu weighing around 155 grams from the possession of a certain Brayl John Allosada of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City in a buy-bust operation Tuesday dawn, July 9.
Also arrested were his alleged cohorts who were identified as Richard Regis and Angel Pelaez.
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said in a post on its official Facebook page Itug-an Ni CD said that Allosada was considered a high value target.
Below are CCPO photos taken during the buy-bust operation.
