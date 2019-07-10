Hontiveros refiles divorce bill

PASAY CITY, Philippines — Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros said on Wednesday she has refiled the bill seeking to institute absolute divorce in the country.

The Divorce Act of 2019 seeks to make psychological incapacity of either spouse, irreconcilable marital differences, marital rape, or being separated for at least 5 years as grounds for divorce, among others.

“Buo ang aking simpatya at suporta sa ating mga kababayan lalo na ang mga kababaihang nais lumasya sa mapang-abusong relasyon,” Hontiveros said in a Kapihan sa Senado forum.

The senator said the bill did not reach the plenary floor in 17th Congress and was only referred to the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality.

“Towards ‘yung last session ng 17th Congress, hindi na siya naidinig sa komite sa gitna ng npakaraming sinusulong pa at ilang ding binabantayan at hinahadlangan na mga bill,” the senator said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier said he was open to deliberate on the bill, adding that “it’s about time” to talk about it.

Hontiveros said she welcomes Sotto’s remark, adding she “looks forward to the meaningful debates and the passage of the bill.”

“Naglo-look forward talaga ako sa magiging proseso sa divorce bill na ito hanggang maipasa natin, “ she said.

She expects that the chair of the committee on women in the 18th Congress, Senator Pia Cayetano, will schedule the divorce bill for hearing.

“Kung siya (Cayetano) ‘yung magiging chair ng committee on women and children, siyempre inaasahan na mai-schedule for hearing lahat ng bills na marerefer sa komiteng iyon,” the senator said. (Editor: Julie Espinosa)