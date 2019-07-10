San Remigio beauty queen ‘pours heart’ for Cebu in Miss Philippines Earth stint

Cebu City, Philippines—Mariafe Loayon represented San Remigio, Cebu with so much pride and love.

This was what Winston Sy, Loayon’s handler, said after the Cebuana beauty queen finished in the Top 15 during the grand coronation of Miss Philippines Earth 2019 at The Cove Manila last Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

“I saw her pour her heart into it. She really worked hard to never let her supporters down,” Sy told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Loayon made sure she was physically ready and in shape for the Miss Philippines Earth 2019. In fact, she was able to achieve the figure of 34-22-34 for her to compete in the national pageant.

In the pre-pageant activities, Loayon bagged gold and silver medals during the Swimsuit Competition and Cultural Costume Competition, respectively.

“She was also diligent and studied hard to be mentally prepared for this battle,” Sy added.

During the coronation, it was also revealed that Loayon placed among the Top 10 in all categories, namely, beauty and poise, figure and form, and intelligence.

“She showed so much enthusiasm and energy even to the very last day of the competition,” Sy said.

This year, Pasig City’s Janelle Lazo Tee took home the Miss Philippines 2019 crown.

Completing the court are Ana Monica Tan of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental (Miss Air Philippines 2019), Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City (Miss Water Philippines 2019), Alex Dayrit of Marikina City (Miss Fire Philippines 2019), and Karen Nicole Piccio of Maasin, Iloilo (Miss Ecotourism Philippines 2019).

Room for improvement

So what is next for Loayon?

Sy revealed that there are a lot of supporters who urged him to let her join for another national pageant.

“This is is something we are considering in God’s perfect time,” he said.

But what is certain for now is the assurance that Sy, together with his fellow handler Jaytee Tariman, will help Loayon in her future stints.

“This is not the end but a start of more opportunities to come her way. Rest assured we will continue to mold her to become the best version of herself,” he said. /bmjo