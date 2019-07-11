Cebu has three representatives for Mutya Pilipinas 2019
Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu will have three representatives in the Mutya Pilipinas 2019.
The three are Maria Angelica Pantaliano, Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin, and Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite.
Cory Quirino, the president of Mutya Pilipinas, announced this development during the Mutya Pilipinas-Cebu 2019 grand screening held at the Northwing of SM City Cebu on Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2019.
Meanwhile, Pantaliano also won three major awards in the pageant. These are the Best in Production Number, Best in Playsuit, and Best in Long Gown. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.