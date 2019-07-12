Ongoing registration for Diploma in Cebuano Heritage Studies

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s long history of colonization, the presence of cultural and heritage sites, and vibrant economy have all contributed to its distinction of being City of Culture by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the years 2010 to 2011.

Cebu is an interesting destination to learn about cultural and heritage management and conservation with the presence of institutions such as the University of San Carlos which advocates for the scholarly study of this field.

This is why for the first semester of academic year 2019 to 2020, the University of San Carlos Cebuano Studies Center is accepting students for the Diploma in Cebuano Heritage Studies.

Hope Yu, director of Cebuano Studies Center, said the program provides cultural workers in public and private sectors with knowledge and skills needed for the identification, protection, management and presentation of cultural heritage and heritage sites.

“Established in 2007, the Cebuano Heritage Studies is the first study program in Cebu to design its curriculum around cultural heritage reflecting diverse approaches to the concept of heritage, such as the link between culture and nature, between tangible and intangible values, or between conservation and development,” she said.

The program is based on a multi-disciplinary approach which combin3e classroom discussions of theories with field practice through various academic fields.

Through a belief that heritage can and should be understood and protected from a wide range of perspectives, the Cebuano heritage curriculum integrates the academic studies of literature, history, architecture, conservation, ecology, cultural geography, management, tourism, marketing, and beyond.

The program has a roster of widely-recognized professors who are world-class leaders recognized for their distinct work and reputation in culture and heritage.

Applicants may be admitted if they are a graduate of any Bachelor’s degree; preferably in study areas relevant to the Cebuano Heritage Studies curriculum (Humanities, Social Sciences, Architecture, Art History, Environmental Sciences).

Classes are scheduled on weekends to accommodate working as well as out-of-Cebu enrollees to the program.

For more information on course offerings and other matters, interested applicants can contact, Bea Martinez at [email protected] or at [email protected] or by phone at (32) 2300100 local 308.