Boutique hostel opens, gives mid-range option to Cebu travelers

July 12,2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A boutique hostel from the neighbouring province of Negros Oriental is expanding in Cebu giving a “mid-range option” for travelers and creative.

Adrian Tan, founder of Flying Fish Hostel, said they hope to provide quality accommodation services at affordable rates to travelers.

“Depending on your budget, it’s either you’re in a very shabby guesthouse or you’re at an overpriced resort. There is not much mid-range options in the Philippines. Even if there is, the amenities are usually not complete,” he said in a statement sent to CDN Digital.

Flying Fish Boutique Hostel-Cebu is located on 8 Adelfa Street, El Dorado Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

It is considered as a boutique hostel that serves as a haven for artists and travelers.

The first hostel opened in Dumaguete City in August 2016.

Believing in the philosophy that the modern traveler is a mindful one, the hostel is not just a business entity; it is a venue for members of the community from all walks of life to converge, connect and collaborate.

Sustainability

Tan said the hostel is built on the principles of comfort, convenience, sustainability, design and culture without sacrificing its affordable cost.

In Cebu, the hostel offers the following room options: Basic Private Room, Deluxe Double Room, Cozy Quadruple Room and Dorm Rooms with six beds, eight beds and 10 beds.

Tan said 95% of the building structure is made out of repurposed or upcycled materials such as old doors and furniture.

The hostel was designed to have natural lighting and ventilation.

Conscious of the impact of plastic to the environment, the hostel also found ways to mix styrofoam and other non-biodegradable materials to the cement mixture used for the walls.

The Cebu hostel will have a roof deck that can be rented for gatherings and events.

Co-working space

Freelancers and creatives looking for a space to do their projects can find solace at the hostel as it will also feature a co-working space.

The co-working space are equipped with Wi-Fi, desks, chairs, and international plug and USB ports.

Its in-house restaurant, Nom by Flying Fish, will offer traditional Asian dishes with a unique twists.

The hostel’s Cebu branch was officially launched last July 3.