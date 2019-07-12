Cebuano speedcuber in Melbourne for world championship

By Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo |July 12,2019 - 11:17 AM

Leo Borromeo is representing the Philippines in the Rubik’s Presents WCA World Championship in Melbourne, Australia. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / Leo Borromeo-Speedcuber Facebook Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A Cebuano is representing the Philippines in the Rubik’s Presents WCA (World Cube Association) World Championship in Melbourne, Australia.

And he is only 11 years old.

Leo Osmeña Borromeo flew to Melbourne, Australia with his mother, Sheryl, on July 9 as one of the official Philippine representatives to the international competition.

Leo’ s current average is 6.37 seconds making him the fastest speedcuber in Asia and ranking sixth worldwide.

Leo Osmeña Borromeo currently ranks on sixth place worldwide. SCREENSHOT from WCA World Championship 2019 page

The Rubik’s Presents WCA World Championship will run from July 11 to 14 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Leo’s participation in this international event is supported by Cebu Pacific Air and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Leo maybe a dedicated and award-winning speedcuber but his father, Carlo, says they make sure that the boy focuses on school work.

On school nights, Leo practices for an hour.

On weekdays and holidays, Leo puts in three to four hours of practice.

Leo Borromeo joins fellow speedcubers in the Rubik’s Presents WCA World Championship 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / Leo Borromeo-Speedcuber Facebook Page

Despite his fame, Carlo says Leo is still a boy who loves to be with his friends.

“He says his friends in school keep him grounded becaude because they know nothing of cubing,” Carlo tells CDN Digital.

Apart from Borromeo, Sean Patrick Villanueva and Brenton Wong are also representing the Philippines. Villanueva currently ranks 8th worldwide.

Here are more photos of Leo in the event:

A beaming Leo Borromeo, 11, arrives in Melbourne, Australia for the Rubik’s Presents WCA World Championship 2019. The championship will run form July 11 to 14 at the Melbourne Convention Centre. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / Leo Borromeo-Speedcuber

Find Leo Borromeo in this photo taken at the Rubik’s Presents WCA World Championship 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. | CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Leo Borromeo is a proud Cebuano and proud Filipino to represent the Philippines in this international event. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Leo Borromeo’s journey at the Rubik’s Presents WCA World Championship 2019 in Melbourne, Australia is shared with her mother, Sheryl. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / Carlo Borromeo

