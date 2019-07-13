Philippine Eagle Foundation to hold Cebu fund raising activity

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Eagle Foundation is organizing a special fund raising activity in Cebu City on Thursday, July 18, to help raise funds for their Protecting Forests campaign.

The foundation will be showing the award winning film Bird of Prey from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. of the same day at the ASpace Cebu. Tickets to the special screening are sold at P300 each.

“The film tells the story of how a family of Philippine Eagles survive in today’s forest landscape and the several factors that pushed the species to the brink of extinction. Ultimately, the film aims to inspire and mobilize people from all walks of life to do more for the Philippine Eagle, its habitat, and the people who share its forest home,” said a press statement from the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

Proceeds from the fund raising activity will support forest rangers who protect the Philippine eagle. /dcb