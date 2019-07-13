C. Visayas FA booters rout E. Visayas FA team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) earned their first win, after handing the Eastern Visayas Football Association (EVFA) a shutout victory, 7-0, during the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championship Visayas Elimination last July 13, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Mark Lester Zafra lead the way for the CVFA, achieving a hat trick in the second half.

Nathan Khail Lingatong, John Andrew Mandawe and Carsten Pumareja contributed a goal each in the first half, while Raphael Senining made the last goal of the game./dbs