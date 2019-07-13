Cebuano screenwriter Cañete eyes writing collaboration with actress Bea Alonzo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An award-winning Cebuano screenwriter wants to collaborate with Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo in the future.

Jai Shane Cañete wants to co-write with Alonzo since both are classmates in Ricky Lee’s 22nd Film Scriptwriting Workshop in Quezon City.

“It will be an honor to work with Bea or to co-write something with her. During our activity on our first day, daghan kaayo siya’g na-input,” Cañete told Cebu Daily News Digital.

(It will be an honor to work with Bea or to co-write something with her. During our activity on our first day, she had a lot of inputs.)

Cañete plans to write three materials during the four-month workshop.

These include one full-length film to be taken on Bantayan Island, another full-length horror story and a short narrative film that he wants to direct.

Cañete is the writer behind the award-winning Sinulog short film, “Usa Ka Libo” and CineSpectra 2019 finalist, “Panihapon.”

“Nindot siya katrabaho kay maminaw man gud siya sa suggestion. Kanang give and take process ba,” said Cañete as he shared some encounters with the Kapamilya actress.

(It’s nice to work with Bea. She listens to suggestions. It is like a give and take process.)

He also admired Alonzo during their group activity for being so participative and she did not let others feel that she was a celebrity.

“Then during sa brainstorm namo, maminaw siya sa kauban then energetic kaayo sya to give her thoughts jud. Hapit na sya namo mapa-acting during sa pag-present unta sa amoang output! Then sya ang nag-sulat sa amoang output. Like two sheets of paper iyang gisulat,” he said.

(During our brainstorm, she listened and she was so energetic in giving her thoughts. She was almost asked to act during the presentation of outputs. She also wrote for our outputs. Like it was two sheets of paper that she wrote.)

Alonzo is popular with the movies such as “Eerie”, “First Love”, “Kasal”, and “How to be Yours.”

The Kapamilya actress also headlined television series. To name a few are “A Love To Last”, “Sana Bukas Pa Ang Kahapon”, “A Beautiful Affair”, and “Magkaribal.”

The workshop is star-studded attended by show business personalities such as Candy Pangilinan, Fifth Solomon, Vaness del Moral, and Mikoy Morales.

Aside from Cañete, there are also filmmakers from Cebu like Ara Chawdhury and Mich Rama who are part of the workshop.

Ricky Lee’s 22nd Film Screenwriting Workshop runs for four months which falls every Saturday and Sunday./dbs