PH bet Ocat is 4th runnerup in Man of the World 2019 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Everyone in the top five is deserving and a sure winner.

This was the reaction of Philippine bet and Cebuano model John Paul “JP” Ocat, who finished fourth runner-up in the recently concluded Man of the World 2019 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan, Manila last July 11, Thursday.

“It’s just a matter of fate whoever the crown lands on. I was a bit surprised, to be honest, but I am really grateful,” he told CDN Digital.

Aside from finishing fourth runner-up, Ocat also bagged bronze medals for National Costume Competition and Media’s Choice Award.

He is also the silver medalist for the Best Advocacy.

Daniel Georgiev of Bulgaria was crowned Man of the World 2019 and succeeded Man of the World 2019 Seung Hwan Lee of Korea.

Completing the court are Jin Kyu Kim of Korea (first runner-up), Jean Fillippe of Brazil (second runner-up), and Jackub Jurcak of Czech Republic (third runner-up).

After his international stint, Ocat plans to focus on himself and continue his advocacy and actively participate in charities.

“It is what I love to do,” the 23-year-old Talisay City native said.

Ocat supports Cribs Foundation Inc., a safe house for sexually abused girls and abandoned children.

Meanwhile, Rabie Ian Pogoy, Ocat’s Cebu based manager, said that he was happy and proud of Ocat’s achievement.

“He is truly a ‘King with a Purpose.’ He is very active in his advocacy, and he works really hard to best represent the Philippines,” Pogoy told CDN Digital.

Pogoy said he admired Ocat for his dedication just like his first pageant that he had to fly to Cebu and Cagayan de Oro before just to make it and join the pageant activities.

“That is how dedicated and passionate he is, if he has a goal,” he said./dbs