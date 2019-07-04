Ocat to wear Magellan’s Cross-inspired costume in Man of the World competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even in the international stage, Philippine bet for Man of the World 2019 John Paul “JP” Ocat is proud to showcase what is in Cebu.

Ocat will be wearing a Magellan’s Cross inspired costume during the National Costume Competition on July 4, Thursday in Manila.

He collaborated with designer Patrick Isorena to put life to his dream concept for his national costume.

“The Magellan’s Cross did and does not only symbolize the institution of Roman Catholicism. It also ushered in a new faith and a new viewpoint in our life especially for the Cebuanos and Cebu where Magellan was fated to be,” Isorena’s message to CDN Digital.

The costume’s inspiration also shows that Christianity and devotion of the Filipinos remain until today.

The costume has wings inspired by the colors of the Philippine flag.

There was an 18-hour non-stop heat press using vinyl in blue, red, yellow, and white colors to achieve its mosaic color.

The cross which is inspired by the Magellan’s Cross is made of hundreds of laser cut acrylic mirrors while the small capiz were used as tassles for the detail.

A “salakot,” a traditional wide-brimmed hat Ocat has used the headdress is inspired by the roof of the shrine of the Magellan’s Cross.

Just like the shrine, the hat has a cross on its top.

Read more: Mr. Philippines Ocat starts quest to win ‘Man of the World’ crown

Why the Magellan’s Cross?

Ocat told CDN Digital that he had always been called less than a Filipino for looking more Western than Asian.

“They have taken a part of my identity just because of my features that do not look like what a typical Filipino should look like,” he said.

The Talisay City native has Russian, Jamaican, and Filipino lineage.

Instead of pointing differences, Ocat wants to celebrate it.

Read more: Get to know more about Man of the World PH 2018 JP Ocat from Talisay City

He considered himself as a product of history, a fusion of culture, and a combination of different backgrounds.

Ocat identified himself as a modern Filipino.

“My national costume is inspired by the Magellan’s Cross of Cebu. One that the Filipinos have adapted and embraced, thus becoming it the country’s religion by number. The Spaniards brought Christianity to the Philippines a long time ago and we have celebrated it through faith, belief, and different festivals,” Ocat said.

He chose the concept because he believed that it represented a unity of culture and bridging the differences.

“The possibility that two different things can actually be one through adaptability and acceptance. And that is what I am made of. The face of a modern Filipino,” he said.

Ocat, 23, a project specialist, is vying to bring the first crown of Man of the World for the Philippines.

The grand coronation night for the Man of the World 2019 is slated on July 11 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan, Manila. /dbs