Tumulak: John Clark Ebua may already be dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City disaster personnel already shifted to retrieval operations their earlier search and rescue operation to locate John Clark Ebua who went missing after he fell into a box culvert in Barangay Basak Pardo, Saturday afternoon.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said that there is now very slim possibility that the five-year-old boy is still alive, nine hours after he went missing.

After a short break, disaster personnel reconvened at 6 a.m. today, July 14, to resume their search and rescue operation. But Tumulak decided to already shift to retrieval operations two hours later.

Tumulak said that the boy may have drowned from the strong floodwater current that flowed on the box culvert where he fell into while bathing in the rain past 2 p.m. on Saturday. The box culvert is about 1.5 meter wide and six meters deep./dcb