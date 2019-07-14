Rains will continue until Tuesday — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hold your umbrellas up until Tuesday, June 16.

Joey Figuracion, a weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said the wet weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat would prevail in Cebu and the Visayas in the next three days.

A low pressure area (LPA) now located at about 980 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has also entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 2 p.m. today, July 14.

Although expected to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, Figuracion said the LPA would not have a direct effect on the weather conditions in Central Visayas.

If the LPA will develop into a tropical depression, it will be the sixth for 2019 and will bear the name “Falcon.”

“Malayo ni siya sa yuta so walay epekto nga direkta. Kani nga mga pag-uwan karon dala ni sa habagat the same sa mga mosunod nga adlaw,” Figuracion said.

(It is still far from land so it has no direct effect. Today’s rain is caused by the habagat or southwest monsoon and same in the coming days.)

Pagasa Mactan has already recorded 608 millimeters of rainfall since July 1 until July 30.

Read more: In Photos: Loose soil covers Tagba-o road

In Cebu City, a portion of a road in Barangay Tagba-o, one of the hinterland villages in Cebu City, has been covered with soil after the hilly side of the road collapsed early on Sunday morning.

Cebu City South District Councilor Phillip Zafra posted photos of the landslide at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said there was no reported casualty from the landslide./dbs