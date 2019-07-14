80 houses destroyed in Maribago fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 80 houses were destroyed by another fire that hit Lapu-Lapu City in a span of nearly 20 hours.

The latest fire incident happened in Sitio Bato, Barangay Maribago at past 7 p.m. on July 14.

Nagiel Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief, said that the fire started at the second floor of a house of Faiden Pacilan.

According to Bañacia in his Facebook page, that the fire destroyed at least 80 houses and the displaced fire victims were temporarily taking shelter at Bagumbayan gym of Barangay Maribago and Mactan Sports Complex of Brgy Mactan.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, they received the fire alarm at past 7 p.m. and put out the fire at 8:34 p.m.

No one was hurt in the Sitio Bato fire.

Nearly 20 hours earlier, a fire razed at least 200 houses and displaced at least 600 individuals in Purok Ube, Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City.

Fire Supt. Crispulo Eusebio Jr., Lapu-Lapu City fire marshall, said they responded to the fire at 11:50 p.m. of July 13.

Eusebio said that it took them at least three hours to put the fire under control because of the narrow passageways in the purok./dbs