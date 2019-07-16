CCCI president wins Asia HRD award

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Virgilio Espeleta won the Movers and Shakers award in the 2019 Asia Human Resources Development (HRD) Awards.

Espeleta accepted the awards during the Asia HRD Awards 2019 held at the Grand Hall at the Cyberjaya University College of Medical Science Campus in Malaysia.

The awards are given to individuals who have made significant impact or influence on society, corporate world and HR community in the area of human development, says a press statement from CCCI.

Espeleta is the founding president and principal consultant of Famcor Franchise Management and Executive Development Corp.

The company handholds mid-sized family-run enterprises so these could achieve their highest growth potential. This could be done by creating and implementing sustainable strategic business roadmaps.

Espeleta is an advocate for sustainable growth and development of the business sector in Cebu. He promotes innovation and digitalization as a strategy for businesses.

He is also actively involved in the Kapatid Mentor Me program of the Department of Trade and Industry. As the ‘dean’ of the program, he helped in ensuring substantial course outline of the program.

Espeleta assists in the selectionof businessmen/entrepreneurs-mentors from the Cebu business community. /dcb