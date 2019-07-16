Sheryn Regis’ daughter, Lourdes: My mom tells me to follow my dreams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Being the daughter of one of the best singers in the Philippines has put some pressure into Lourdes Clarett Echiverri.

But her mother Sheryn Regis wants her to follow her dreams if she does not want to take the show business industry route.

Just like her mother, the 16-year-old Echiverri also has the gift and talent of singing, but she wants to become a surgeon in the future.

“I want to become a surgeon because I am so fascinated by the anatomy of the human body. I have always loved playing the board game ‘Operation,’” she told CDN Digital:

She is now on her second year of high school in Houston, Texas where her family is staying after they moved from the Philippines in 2010.

She started singing during her younger days and learned her first song titled, “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka,” her mother’s song.

Even if she is taking another path in the future, she is inclined to singing and listening to R&B songs.

“I really love (R&B) the beats and the flow of the music,” she told CDN Digital.

The young Cebuana also admitted that she writes songs that express her current emotions, but she is still working on these songs.

“My mom has taught me to, ironically, “follow my dreams.” She always pushes me to be ambitious and to follow what I think would make me happy,” the 16-year-old Cebuana said.

Read more: Cebuana singer Sheryn Regis continues to perform in US, Canada

Regis made a name in the music industry after she became a runnerup in ABS-CBN’s “Star in a Million” in 2003.

She is the voice behind the songs, “Come in Out of the Rain,” “Maybe,” and “Kailan Kaya.”

Currently, Regis works as a part-time teacher for pre-kindergarten to middle school in Texas.

She is also one of the hosts of American television channel KUBE 57’s daytime show called “Chit Chat Houston.”/dbs