CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: USJ-R vs. USPF (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 17,2019 - 11:29 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–Missed the game between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu City Coliseum last Tuesday, July 16, 2019?

Read more: USJ-R nips USPF to improve to 3-6

Here are some of the images of the game won by the Jaguars.

USJ-R’s Miguel Gastador rises up for a jumper | Jonas Panerio

USPF’s Mike Patalinghug scores on a fastbreak | Jonas Panerio

USPF’s Sameen Swint is double teamed | Jonas Panerio

USJ-R’s Arnold Azangue attacks the rim. | Jonas Panerio

Justin Mondares of USJ-R attempts a corner three. | Jonas Panerio

