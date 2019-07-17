CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: USJ-R vs. USPF (college)

Cebu City, Philippines–Missed the game between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu City Coliseum last Tuesday, July 16, 2019?

Read more: USJ-R nips USPF to improve to 3-6

Here are some of the images of the game won by the Jaguars.