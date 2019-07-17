Director John Krasinski shows glimpse of A Quiet Place sequel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Everybody, shhhh!

Two years since the success of the 2018 blockbuster horror movie, a new sequel of the film, A Quiet Place, is expected to haunt the movie theaters in 2020.

A Quiet Place 2 officially began its production and will be out in cinemas on May 15, 2020.

On Monday, July 15, John Krasinski, director and star of A Quiet Place, teased the fans after he posted on Twitter a photo which was taken from the set of the new film.

The post, which featured a photo of a digital clapperboard with a hashtag #PartII, made horror movie fans sit on the edge of their seats.

Twitter user @pamelajimothy commented on Krasinski post, “I SCREAMED AT WORK.”

@marvelunsolved also said, “the only reason i ever saw a horror film.”

A Quiet Place is a 2018 American post-apocalyptic drama thriller film that features the struggles of a family of four who were forced to live in silence in a cruel world full of hungry creatures that eats anything that makes a sound. /dcb