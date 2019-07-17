Director John Krasinski shows glimpse of A Quiet Place sequel
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Everybody, shhhh!
Two years since the success of the 2018 blockbuster horror movie, a new sequel of the film, A Quiet Place, is expected to haunt the movie theaters in 2020.
A Quiet Place 2 officially began its production and will be out in cinemas on May 15, 2020.
On Monday, July 15, John Krasinski, director and star of A Quiet Place, teased the fans after he posted on Twitter a photo which was taken from the set of the new film.
The post, which featured a photo of a digital clapperboard with a hashtag #PartII, made horror movie fans sit on the edge of their seats.
Twitter user @pamelajimothy commented on Krasinski post, “I SCREAMED AT WORK.”
@marvelunsolved also said, “the only reason i ever saw a horror film.”
A Quiet Place is a 2018 American post-apocalyptic drama thriller film that features the struggles of a family of four who were forced to live in silence in a cruel world full of hungry creatures that eats anything that makes a sound. /dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.