Jane de Leon named as new Darna

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and “Girltrends” member Jane De Leon is the new Darna.

ABS-CBN’s film production arm Star Cinema announced the news Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“Jane De Leon is Narda/Darna,” Star Cinema captioned a series of photos of De Leon.

“We have found a new Darna and she is none other than Jane de Leon,” ABS-CBN Films’ managing director Olivia Lamasan said, as reported by ABS-CBN Wednesday.

Lamasan said she and ABS-CBN’s Entertainment Production Director Lauren Dyogi saw “something” about De Leon that is why she was chosen as the new actress for the iconic Filipina superhero.

“Natuwa nga ako na isa siya sa mga nag-audition. Sabi ko ay there’s something about her. Pati si Direk Lauren said there’s something about her. Bilang filmmakers, may nakikita kami. Malakas ang instinct ng bata,” Lamasan said.

Since “Darna” is a coming of age story, Lamasan said they were looking for someone young and innocent, but strong.

“‘Yung Darna story natin ngayon is a genesis story, a coming of age. Ang requirement talaga is somebody na young and with an air of innocence but at the same time a strength of character,” Lamasan said.

The role was originally for Liza Soberano, but she withdrew from the project because of a finger injury.

The movie also changed its director after Erik Matti stepped down citing “creative differences” with Star Cinema.

It was filmmaker Jerrold Tarog, known for his works like “Heneral Luna,” “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” who took over the much-anticipated project. /je

