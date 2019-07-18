“Mina-Anud” is Cinemalaya’s closing film

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano filmmaker Kerwin Go’s “Mina-Anud” was chosen to be this year’s closing film for Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2019.

Go’s film will be screened at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Manila on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

“Cinemalaya has a selection committee composed of esteemed members from the film, television, and the theatre industry. It is a great honor for them “Mina-Anud” to have been chosen as the closing film for the festival,” he told CDN Digital.

According to its official page, the film festival “serves as a concrete means to achieve its purpose to discover gifted filmmakers and aims to invigorate the Philippine film industry by developing a new breed of Filipino filmmakers.”

“Mina-Anud” is top-billed by Dennis Trillo and Jerald Napoles. Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli is also expected to have a special participation in the film.

“We are hoping that the screening at the main theatre will generate buzz and word-of-mouth about the film,” he added.

This is also the debut film of Go. It is set to release in Philippine cinemas on August 21, nationwide.

The movie is co-produced by award-winning Cebuana producer Bianca Balbuena-Liew and husband Bradley Liew of Epicmedia together with Regal Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Lav Diaz’s “Ang Hupa” (The Halt) will be the film festival’s opening film.

Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival also announced its list of film entries which are “Ani” (The Harvest), “Belle Douleur” (Beautiful Pain), “Children of the River,” “Edward”, “Fuccbois”, “Iska,” ”John Denver Trending,” “Malamaya” (The Color of Ash), “Pandanggo,” “Tabon,” “Wag Mo ‘Kong Kausapin” (Please Stop Talking), “Disconnection Notice,” “Gatilyo” (Trigger), “Heist School,” “Hele ng Maharlika” (Lullaby of the Free), “Kontrolado ni Girly ang Buhay N’ya (Girly is in Control of His Life), “Sa Among Agwat” (In Between Spaces), “Sa Gabing Tanging Liwanag ay Paniniwala” (Belief as the Light in Darkness), “Tembong” (Connection), and “The Shoemaker.” /bmjo