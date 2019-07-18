LIST: The best milk teas in Ayala Center Cebu

Whoever says that milk tea is boring must not have had good milk tea in their life.

With the Metro’s abundance of great milk-tea shops, choosing once could get pretty overwhelming -truth is, a lot of them are worth trying especially those inside malls.

And once you’ve chosen one to check out, the struggle doesn’t end there, because now you have to pick a drink from the extensive beverage menu.

To make your life a little bit easier, and less confusing, we’ve listed a number of must-try signature drinks from popular brands in Ayala Center Cebu.

Your much loved Thai Milk Tea is back for a limited time only! Visit your favorite Chatime stores now! 由 Chatime Philippines 发布于 2018年9月3日周一

Chatime

It’s no secret that one of Chatime’s best drinks is also one of their simplest flavors. The Chatime Milk Tea is a no-frills beverage that consists of only two main ingredients: strong black tea and milk.

It’s great with any of the tea brand’s sinkers, from sweet pearls and red bean to grass jelly and silky pudding, plus it’s good, hot or cold so you won’t have trouble choosing.

Location: Level 3, beside Payless Shoesource, Ayala Center Cebu

Our very own mighty Ube is now taking over the crown with its majestic taste that you can't simply resist. 😉…Now available in all Metro Manila stores and Ayala Cebu. 由 Happy Lemon Philippines 发布于 2018年7月3日周二

Happy Lemon

There’s a big chance that Cocoa with Rock Salt and Cheese was the only thing you ordered at Happy Lemon when they launched in the Philippines almost two decades ago.

Years later, it continues to be the brand’s bestseller for its distinctive cream-cheese garnish, which was pretty unique at the time it first came out. How could you resist its mildly salty mouse-like topping? Mix it well with the drink’s sweet chocolate-milk base for good measure.

Happy Lemon also offers their Rock Salt and Cheese with other bases like Jasmine Green Tea, Coffee, Roasted Milk Tea, and Matcha.

Location: Level 4, beside Flame It, Ayala Center Cebu.

One word: Delicious. We love this 📸 @sangalang281! Remember to tag @gongchatea in your photos for a chance to be featured on our page. 由 Gong Cha 发布于 2019年7月10日周三

Gong Cha

Gong Cha’s Milk teas have been a crowd favorite since the milk-tea shop opened in 1997 in Taiwan.

Sitting below a generous dollop of milk cream is Gong Cha’s signature wintermelon blend.

The Rich iced drink feels indulgent, and it’s perfect for people who love sweet teas with a salty-creamy twist.

Location: Level 2, Active Zone, Ayala Center Cebu

Can you finish two cups of Milk Tea a day?📸: @konona.official 由 Dakasi Philippines 发布于 2019年7月17日周三

Dakasi

All drinks at Dakasi are made fresh ingredients with no artificial flavoring and little to no additives.

Its stores take pride in its developed recipes for cooking tea, pearls, and syrups that guarantee its customers a taste that cannot be found anywhere else.

Location: Level 3, The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu