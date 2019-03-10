Change of heart: Isaiah Hontiveros returns to UC

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters’ defense of its Cesafi high school championship just received a major boost after versatile forward Isaiah Hontiveros — the son of Cebuano hoops legend and current Cebu City councilor, Dondon Hontiveros — announced that he would be returning to UC to play this season.

The 6-foot-3 lefty announced a few months ago that he would be transferring to Far Eastern University (FEU) and play out his high school years there, after helping lead UC to its very first high school title in a decade last year by beating the University of the Visayas (UV).

However, Hontiveros suddenly had a change of heart and decided that he would be better off developing his game here in Cebu.

“FEU is a great school, they have a great coaching staff, I love my teammates there but I would like to build myself first as a leader, a team player and especially, I would want to make a name for myself first,” said Hontiveros, who had several big moments during the Cesafi finals last year, including a huge triple that sealed the title in Game Two.

However, the team that Hontiveros is returning to is an unfamiliar one, having lost most of the title-winning core. But the youngster said he is up to the challenge of being the leader of this young squad.

“I’m ready to lead this young team with the experience I gained last season and this past summer in Manila,” said Hontiveros.

With UV working hard to regain the title, and the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars making noise in the preaseason, UC is expected to face a lot of challenges this Cesafi season.

But with a much-improved Hontiveros rejoining the fray, the Baby Webmasters will be in the mix of title-contenders.

“For sure, I would be more vocal this year trying to help the new guys fit in the system but I would definitely work hard to help this team all around whether it may be on offense or defense,” Hontiveros said. /bmjo