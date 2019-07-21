CCPO: No crimes reported during Pacquiao fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No calls reporting about a crime in Cebu City were received by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or from the start of the Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman fight in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States.

Aside from the light traffic experienced at Metro Cebu on that day, the Cebu City police were also happy at the silence of the police station phones hours before and after the Pacquiao fight.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Romwin Matulac of the CCPO headquarters in Camp Sotero Cabahug said their phones were quiet unlike the usual two to three calls they would receive every two hours on regular days.

At the Barangay Parian Police Precinct, police said that they had not received any calls reporting about a crime since 8 a.m. This was also the case in Mambaling Police Precinct. Aside from the shooting incident in Barangay Luz, Cebu City at around 7 a.m. on July 21 starting at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. no crimes were reported.

Although two persons were rushed to the hospital with one of them declared dead on arrival due to a cardiac arrest, police said for eight hours because of the Pacquiao fight, Cebu City was crime free. /dbs