MPBL: Cebu Sharks squares off with Mindoro on Monday 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol seek to build on their morale-boosting 69-68 win over the Iloilo United Royals when they take on the Mindoro Tamaraws in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Pasig Sports Complex.

Game time is at 7 p.m. with the Sharks still on a high after they escaped with the pulse-pounding victory last time out that evened their win-loss record out at 3-3.

The win was brought about by the heroics of left-handed big man William McAloney, who completed a three-point play that proved to be the game-winner.

The former University of San Carlos (USC) standout said the team’s focus is still on their defense, especially against a hungry Tamaraws squad that features former PBA and Gilas ace, Mac Baracael.

“Ang puhunan siguro namin is our defense,” said McAloney. “Mindoro is a strong team. They are just as tall as we are when it comes to the different positions, so we really need to communicate well on the floor.”

The Tamaraws currently tote a 1-3 win-loss card. /bmjo