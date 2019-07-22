NJEB Construction, ARQ Builders chalk up wins

Cebu City, Philippines—NJEB Construction and the ARQ Builders continue to pace the leaderboard after they logged in victories over their respective opponents in the Duterte Basketball League on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Capitol Parish Gym.

NJEB escaped the Huskies with a 77-72 win while ARQ came away with an 82-75 win over the Suarez Assassins.

The two winning teams now tote identical 7-1 (win-loss) records.

Romar Gonzaga kept his tournament-long brilliance going for NJEB, as he went off for 28 points whle Randel Sulit backed him up with 10 markers.

Meanwhile, Jarred Nacasabog led the way for ARQ with 22 points, three assists and three steals while Japanese forward Shohei Horigo tallied 17 points, seven boards, four steals and a block.

In another game, Tito’s Kitchen pulled off a 59-53 win over Airworks, thanks to the 22 points of standout Oliver Sanoy.

Tito’s Kitchen improved to 6-2 and kept its hold of third place.

RDT Inc. also crushed Pagcor, 67-49, as Gems Arbilon fired in 14 points and also had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The victory placed RDT into a tie for fourth place with the Huskies at 5-3. /bmjo