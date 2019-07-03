H&G Gonzales sweeps its way to MCBL crown

Cebu City, Philippines—H&G Gonzales punctuated its undefeated run in the Metro Cebu Basketball League with a title as it pummelled the XS Giants, 83-74, in the finals on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Three different players scored 12 points each for H&G led by the massive 12-point, 12-rebound performance of Finals MVP, Noel Canedo. Noel Torrefiel and Albert Echevarria also put up 12 markers each while Mark Gonzales added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Giants actually got off to a fast start, leading 22-14, after the first. However, H&G fought back to take the lead at halftime, 42-39. They then kept their foot on the gas pedal in the third outscored the Giants, 22-11, to build a 64-50 lead with just 10 minutes left.

The Giants tried to mount a comeback and pulled to within five, 74-79, after a triple by Justine Lim and a deuce by Esrom Cuizon with 1:28 left to play. But the Giants would not get any closer as H&G made its free throws down the stretch to hack out the win.

Third place honors went the way for Air 22 after they dumped the Hotshots, 115-66. Merlon Gaviola had 29 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists for Air 22. /bmjo